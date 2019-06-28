Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

2

0

Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

Korean-American artist NIve, co-writer of Chen's 'Beautiful Goodbye', releases new single 'Liberated'

AKP STAFF

Korean-American singer, song-writer, and producer NIve has released his latest single “Liberated”, an inspiring track dedicated to empowering others through his own hardships.

The lyrics of "Liberated" express what NIve wished he could have heard when he was going through his darkest moments. Alongside the hopeful lyrics, NIve also incorporated soothing acoustic guitar sounds which set the tone for the track.

Based in Los Angeles, California, NIve has solidified his global presence in pop music by co-writing “Beautiful Goodbye” for EXO's Chen, and more. Check out the calming lyric video for NIve's "Liberated", above. 

  1. misc.
0 244 Share 100% Upvoted
Eunji, Ailee, Suhyun, Chen, Yuju, Taeyeon, IU, Taeil, Wendy, Jonghyun, Hyolyn, Changmin, Sunyoul, Leo
Idols who always nail their high notes
3 hours ago   18   14,970
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
BTS's 'Fake Love' appears in a... Barbie Vlog?
4 hours ago   10   11,268
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
BTS's 'Fake Love' appears in a... Barbie Vlog?
4 hours ago   10   11,268

allkpop in your Inbox