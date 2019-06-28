Korean-American artist NIve, co-writer of Chen's 'Beautiful Goodbye', releases new single 'Liberated'

Korean-American singer, song-writer, and producer NIve has released his latest single “Liberated”, an inspiring track dedicated to empowering others through his own hardships.

The lyrics of "Liberated" express what NIve wished he could have heard when he was going through his darkest moments. Alongside the hopeful lyrics, NIve also incorporated soothing acoustic guitar sounds which set the tone for the track.

Based in Los Angeles, California, NIve has solidified his global presence in pop music by co-writing “Beautiful Goodbye” for EXO's Chen, and more. Check out the calming lyric video for NIve's "Liberated", above.