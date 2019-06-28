Ahn Hyung Seob gifts adorable animal caps to the cast of 'Grand Bleu' + reveals his weight during promotions

On June 28, SBS's brand new underwater variety 'Grand Bleu' premiered with a cast of male stars from all fields of entertainment, including Olympic medalist in swimming Park Tae Hwan, actors Lee Jong Hyuk and Choi Sung Won, chef Austin Kang, TV personality Han Suk Joon, and Hyung Seob x Eui Woong's Ahn Hyung Seob!

'Grand Bleu' brings together a celebrity team of underwater explorers as they travel to the oceans of the Philippines, aiming to gain a better understanding of the deep sea world and what may be endangering the underwater environment.

On this first episode, the team's maknae Ahn Hyung Seob prepared adorable gifts for his hyungs - animal diving caps! Despite Ahn Hyung Seob's worries that his older hyungs might not like such cute accessories, all of them tried on their caps happily, forming a group of adorable sea creatures.

The cast members also took on their first diving session on this day, and Ahn Hyung Seob was able to overcome his nerves and take a dive thanks to the cheering of his hyungs. Later during dinner, the cast asked Ahn Hyung Seob, "Don't you have to watch what you eat since you're an idol?" Ahn Hyung Seob answered, "Yes, sometimes it is difficult... It's best to maintain a weight of ~ 60 kg during promotions." All of the older cast members were shocked to hear the answer, commenting, "That's too skinny."



Throughout dinner, the older cast members couldn't hide their affection toward the team's maknae Ahn Hyung Seob, feeding him the best of all of the seafood dishes. Check out some clips from this week's 'Grand Bleu' above and below!