SF9 pose for a chic, moody pictorial in 'The Star'

SF9 posed together for a chic, moody pictorial in the upcoming, July + August issue of 'The Star' magazine!

The dreamy pictorial took place with themes like youth, dreams, and reality in mind, and during their interview, SF9 opened up about their own dreams, youth, as well as various other topics. Chani shared on the topic of dreams, "If you have a dream you want to achieve, I think it's best to reach toward your goal one step at a time, without falling apart."

The boys' full pictorial will be available in 'The Star' magazine.

