IZ release 'Hello' MV for their 1st single album 'RE:IZ'

Idol band IZ released "Hello" MV.
"Hello" is a track listed in IZ's 1st single album 'RE:IZ,' which also includes "Wings" and the title song "Eden."
Check out the beautiful track and its MV above.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
9
5
Idol band IZ released "Hello" MV.
"Hello" is a track listed in IZ's 1st single album 'RE:IZ,' which also includes "Wings" and the title song "Eden."
Check out the beautiful track and its MV above.
0
I wish them the best but I really think they should have changed the group Name after IZ*One came out. I feel like the names are too similar and IZ*One is already super popular.
0
Solid song and the MV is very aesthetic and beautiful to watch! :)
SHOW ALL COMMENTS
Log in to comment