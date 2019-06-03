Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

IZ release 'Hello' MV for their 1st single album 'RE:IZ'

Idol band IZ released "Hello" MV. 

"Hello" is a track listed in IZ's 1st single album 'RE:IZ,' which also includes "Wings" and the title song "Eden."

Check out the beautiful track and its MV above. 

Hopefully113 pts 18 days ago 0
18 days ago

I wish them the best but I really think they should have changed the group Name after IZ*One came out. I feel like the names are too similar and IZ*One is already super popular.

Ricu2,308 pts 19 days ago 0
19 days ago

Solid song and the MV is very aesthetic and beautiful to watch! :)

