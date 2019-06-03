Win 2 Tickets to @88rising's Head In The Clouds Music Festival!

88RISING is back again with their annual 'Head in the Clouds Music and Arts Festival'! The tour, back for a second year, headlines some of the most groundbreaking artists of Asian heritage and serves as a huge cultural milestone. The 'Head in the Clouds Music and Arts Festival' will take place this year on August 17, 2019, in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles State Historic Park.







The festival's all-star lineup will once again feature Rich Brian, Joji, Higher Brothers, NIKI, August 08, and Dumbfoundead. However, 'Head in the Clouds Music and Arts Festival' will also include powerhouse acts like DPR Live, Jackson Wang, and iKON. Don't miss out on the opportunity to see this iconic lineup as 'Head in the Clouds' 2019 is slated to top last year's lineup with bigger and better festivities!

Buy tickets to this year's Head in the Clouds Music and Arts Festival here.

GIVEAWAY

As a special treat for our readers, allkpop is holding a giveaway in partnership with 88RISING to win tickets to the 'Head in the Clouds Festival' in Los Angeles, CA!









PRIZES

Grand Prize

2 Grand Prize winners will receive a pair of tickets (for you and a friend!) to 88RISING's 'Head in the Clouds Festival' in Los Angeles, CA on August 17, 2019. Travel not included.







HOW TO ENTER:

Step 1: Tell us in the comments section below which artist you're looking forward to seeing perform!

Step 2: Share the following Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival poster to Instagram or Twitter using the hashtags #88RISINGxAKP and #hitc2 and tag a friend you want to go with you:





That's it, good luck!

Winners will be selected on Saturday, July 6, 2019. We will announce the winners here, so be sure to bookmark this article so you can come back to see if you've won! Winners will be contacted via the social media utilized to enter or the email used to register your allkpop / 6Theory account - so if you used a spam/throwaway email, we suggest you make a new account to ensure you get the email if you win!