It's that time of the year again!

Each year, the members of BTS celebrate their anniversary with the 'FESTA' event. And as stated on the timeline for the '2019 BTS FESTA,' the boy group rolled out 'BTS Photo Collection 18/19' on June 4 KST.

The photo collection sums up BTS' year from award ceremonies, MV filming, tours, and more.

Relive the unforgettable moments with the 'Photo Collection.'