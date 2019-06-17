(G)I-DLE's Soojin and Shua show their friendship while cooking together

(G)I-DLE's Soojin and Shuhua chemistry is absolutely adorable!

The two group members got together in a recent video released on Cube's YouTube channel on June 17. The girls will be cooking tomato shrimp risotto, cream pasta, and brownies! They tried their best to navigate through making the full course meal and even though they struggled here and there, it seems like they managed to pull through in making the risotto.

Check out the adorable video above and keep your eyes out for the release of the second video in which the other dishes will be cooked!