Music Video
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 11 days ago

Watch the MV for INFINITE L's emotional ballad 'The Nights That I Miss You' for drama 'Angel's Last Mission: Love'

If you've been an avid viewer of KBS2's ongoing Wed-Thurs drama 'Angel's Last Mission: Love', then here's your chance for a romantic recap of the drama's love story so far!

In the OST MV for "The Nights That I Miss You" - Part.3 of the OST series for 'Angel's Last Love' - INFINITE's L returns to his idol vocalist status briefly to depict his character Dahn's inner feelings with his very own voice. In 'Angel's Last Mission: Love', INFINITE's L and actress Shin Hye Sun depict the fantastic love story of a troublemaking angel and a ballerina with a dark past. 

What do you think of INFINITE L's emotional voice in his latest OST, "The Nights That I Miss You"?

This drama is really good and worth of watching. I can't believe how Myungsoo improved, every time I see him act I remember his legendary 'wo zai the li' (I'm here) scene. His visual is standing out in this drama and even his OST really suits it.

It's magical. p.s. I love him in this drama...it is really showcasing how strong his acting talent has become.

