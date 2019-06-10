'Produce 48' dance coach Bae Yoon Jung attends first weekend of IZ*ONE's 'Eyes On Me' tour

'Produce 48' dance coach Bae Yoon Jung recently attended one of the Seoul stops on IZ*ONE's solo tour!



On June 10, she took to her personal Instagram account to share photos she took at the event, including one backstage with the entire group.

"Thanks for inviting me. Some of your moves were wrong, but... you really, really did a good job and worked hard," she joked in the caption. "I was really happy while I was watching." She then added a new playful captions, including: "IZ*ONE," "You are the best," "Don't forget your beginnings," and "I will always be supporting you."



Meanwhile, Bae Yoon Jung is currently also the dance coach for the current season of the franchise, 'Produce X 101.'



Check out the Instagram post below!