Girls' Generation's YoonA has dropped her music video for "Summer Night" featuring 20 Years of Age.
The MV follows YoonA on a beautiful vacation to the beach, where she spends a relaxing summer day and night. "Summer Night" is the title song of the Girls' Generation member's special album 'A Walk to Remember', and it's an upbeat, R&B tune about sentimental feelings during a warm summer night.
Check out YoonA's "Summer Night" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Girls' Generation's YoonA takes a vacation in 'Summer Night' feat. 20 Years of Age MV
