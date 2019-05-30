Girls' Generation's YoonA takes a vacation in 'Summer Night' feat. 20 Years of Age MV

Girls' Generation's YoonA has dropped her music video for "Summer Night" featuring 20 Years of Age.



The MV follows YoonA on a beautiful vacation to the beach, where she spends a relaxing summer day and night. "Summer Night" is the title song of the Girls' Generation member's special album 'A Walk to Remember', and it's an upbeat, R&B tune about sentimental feelings during a warm summer night.



Check out YoonA's "Summer Night" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.