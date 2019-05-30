ATEEZ prepare to skate in latest 'Treasure Ep.3: One to All' teaser image

ATEEZ have released their latest teaser image for 'Treasure Ep.3: One to All'.



In the teaser, the ATEEZ members stand in a concrete skateboard park full of graffiti. As previously reported, the rookie boy group ATEEZ will be carrying out a unique comeback event this time around by having fans and the group members vote on the comeback title song between "Wave" and "Illusion". Fans can visit ATEEZ's official fan cafe or MyMusicTaste's website to cast their votes.



'Treasure Ep. 3: One to All' is set to drop on June 10 at 6 PM KST.