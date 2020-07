Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation is preparing for her 4th single "Dessert" feat. Loopy and Soyeon of (G)I-DLE.

She has been releasing teaser photos consistently starting earlier this week. On July 17 at midnight KST, she has released more teaser images. In the teaser images, she is seen posing with a Hummer SUV as she wears a colorful, dessert-like, retro dress.



Hyoyeon's fourth album will be released on July 22 at 6 PM KST. Stayed tuned for more updates.