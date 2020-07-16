Irene and Seulgi reveal episode teaser for their follow-up single "Naughty"

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi successfully debuted as a unit group earlier this month with their track "Monster".

Now they're coming back with their follow-up single "Naughty". They released their teaser on social media platforms such as Twitter and Youtube on July 16th.

In the teaser, a futuristic tune begins playing as Irene is walking down a reflective walkway. This futuristic vibe continues throughout the teaser. At the end of the teaser, both Seulgi and Irene walks down the walkway but in the opposite direction.

Naughty is scheduled to be released on July 20 at12 PM KST. Stayed tuned for more updates.