On July 16th, TWICE revealed the album art for their third Japanese album on their official TWICE Japan Instagram account.

The album art covers were posted with the hashtag of the album title and song titles from the album. In the album photos, the girls look like flower-goddesses as they dress all white posing with different types of flowers.

Fans are excited about TWICE's new Japanese album which will release on September 16. Stay tuned for more updates.