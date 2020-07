Coming up for Fineapples at the end of this July is a special summer album release from April!

The girl group will be making a quick comeback just 3 months after their previous "LALALILALA" promotions with a special summer album titled 'Hello Summer'.

On July 17 at midnight KST, the girls released comeback teaser images for Chaekyung, Chaewon, and Naeun. The girls will release 'Hello Summer' on July 29.