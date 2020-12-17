Which hair color looks best on BTS's Jin?

Idol group members change the color of their hair to fit the concept of their promotion. Often, these idol member's hairs change in various colors.

However, unlike other idol members, BTS's Jin didn't have many different hair colors throughout the group's promotions. Jin usually stuck with black and brown hair with occasional blonde and ash grey hair color.

Recently, netizens have begun discussing which hair color they like best on BTS member Jin. Many netizens took a vote in an online community, where one fan uploaded various photos of Jin's past hair colors.

Brown hair

Black Hair

Blonde

Purple



Vote in the Poll:







