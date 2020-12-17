30

10

News
Posted by AmieAmore 1 hour ago

Which hair color looks best on BTS's Jin?

AKP STAFF

Idol group members change the color of their hair to fit the concept of their promotion. Often, these idol member's hairs change in various colors.

However, unlike other idol members, BTS's Jin didn't have many different hair colors throughout the group's promotions. Jin usually stuck with black and brown hair with occasional blonde and ash grey hair color.

Recently, netizens have begun discussing which hair color they like best on BTS member Jin. Many netizens took a vote in an online community, where one fan uploaded various photos of Jin's past hair colors.

Brown hair

Black Hair

Blonde

Purple

Vote in the Poll:



  1. BTS
  2. Jin
  3. Tiffany Young
10 672 Share 75% Upvoted

3

popularit5,082 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

black and purple are my top

Share

2

claral4,373 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

His natural color.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, Jin, Tiffany Young
Which hair color looks best on BTS's Jin?
1 hour ago   10   653

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND