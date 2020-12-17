21

Posted by AmieAmore 1 hour ago

Girls' Generation's Tiffany sings at her best friend's wedding

A video of Girls' Generation's Tiffany is drawing attention recently.

On December 7th, a video titled 'Girl's Generation's Tiffany singing a congratulatory song for her best friend who is getting married' was uploaded on YouTube. The video is gaining traction as netizens belatedly took notice of the video and continued to leave comments on the video.

In particular, netizens praise Tiffany for her singing skills and her clean attire at her friend's wedding. 

Netizens commented, "I can't believe she just wore a black shirt and grey pants, she could have dressed extravagantly because she likes those shiny accessories, but she dressed so simple so her friend could be the center of attention," "Tiffany is so considerate she even sang with her mask on, it could have uncomfortable to sing in, but she's so nice," "This video shows her deep thoughts and consideration for her friend," "She's so pretty and has a kind heart," and "We can see Tiffany's kind heart through how she's dressed."

