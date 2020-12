LABOUM will be releasing a digital single.



Their label revealed that they will be releasing digital single "Cheese" on December 24th. The song is written and composed by member Soyeon, and is a medium tempo R&B song with LABOUM's unique winter mood. It's been about a year since the girls' last comeback, and they'll be coming back with a special present to fans on Christimas

Stay tuned for more on LABOUM's comeback.