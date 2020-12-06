Viewers wonder why this hit song of 2020 did not win as many awards than expected



(Chart above: [Rap/Hip Hop Category] Purple - Zico's "Any Song" / Orange - DAMOIM's "Immado" / Green - Jessi's "NUNU NANA" / Blue - BTS's "Dynamite" / Red - Sik-K, pH-1, Jay Park, HAON - "GANG" (Official Remix))



Viewers are wondering why this particular song did not win as many awards than expected.

Any song come to mind? Currently, netizens are talking about Zico's "Any Song" and how its superb records this year on music charts have not earned its recognition in award shows.

On an online community forum, a netizen noted that this song was "#1 in the comprehensive chart out of all the songs this year," and yet it only won an award as part of the 'Top 10' on '2020 Melon Music Awards'. The netizen also wrote, "I understand how BTS can win Daesang because there's the critics' component. But, how can it not win in the hip-hop category?"

Among the netizens, another debate arose in which why BTS's "Dynamite" was not the recipient in the same category, as neither "Any Song" nor "Dynamite" but "Immado" by DAMOIM took the honor. While some stated that "Dynamite" deserved the win even in that category against "Any Song", others argued that Zico's song was clearly the projected winner based on the category's yearly chart.

With BTS's "Dynamite" setting a new record on 'Melon' as the longest-running #1 song in a row, the debate ultimately became one that questioned whether the song should receive specific recognition within the hip-hop category as well as the Daesang.

On the other hand, while Zico's "Any Song" did win in the Hip Hop & Urban Music category in '2020 MAMA', netizens are still wondering why it still has not yet received a wider recognition in award shows overall. What are your thoughts?