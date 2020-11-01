31

14

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS's 'Dynamite' officially becomes the longest running #1 song on 'MelOn's daily chart

AKP STAFF

BTS has set another record with their single "Dynamite".

On October 31 KST, BTS's English song "Dynamite" became the longest running #1 single on 'MelOn's daily chart. It has surpassed Zico's "Any Song" by a single day, retaining the #1 streak for 53 days straight. 

 

Furthermore, the song also made a similar feat in other major music streaming charts, such as 'Genie', 'Vibe', and 'Bugs'. In those charts, the record surpassed hit singles such as iKON's "Love Scenario", Zico's "Any Song", Sean's "Way Back Home", and Soyu x JungGiGo's "Some".

Some netizen reactions include:

"I LOVEEEE Dynamite, it never gets old"

"Any Song is incredible too but wow Dynamite"

"Legendary"

"Wow, it surpassed their own song, 'Boy With Luv'"

"All my co-workers listen to Dynamite as well"

Congratulations to BTS!

  1. BTS
7 1,006 Share 69% Upvoted

8

wise-quotes1,842 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

SOTY PERIOD... it's not even up for debate👑

Share

3

darkangel4524,950 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

SOTY for sure!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
21 hours ago   282   100,402
EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
21 hours ago   282   100,402

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND