BTS's 'Dynamite' officially becomes the longest running #1 song on 'MelOn's daily chart

BTS has set another record with their single "Dynamite".

On October 31 KST, BTS's English song "Dynamite" became the longest running #1 single on 'MelOn's daily chart. It has surpassed Zico's "Any Song" by a single day, retaining the #1 streak for 53 days straight.

Furthermore, the song also made a similar feat in other major music streaming charts, such as 'Genie', 'Vibe', and 'Bugs'. In those charts, the record surpassed hit singles such as iKON's "Love Scenario", Zico's "Any Song", Sean's "Way Back Home", and Soyu x JungGiGo's "Some".

Some netizen reactions include:

"I LOVEEEE Dynamite, it never gets old"

"Any Song is incredible too but wow Dynamite"

"Legendary"

"Wow, it surpassed their own song, 'Boy With Luv'"



"All my co-workers listen to Dynamite as well"

Congratulations to BTS!