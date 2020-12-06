Suzy, Kim Sun Ho, & more share their thoughts on 'Start-Up' as the hit drama comes to an end

The main cast of 'Start-Up' shared their thoughts on the drama as the hit program aired its final episode.

On December 6 KST, the tvN drama aired its 16th installment as the finale. As a considerable hit among K-drama lovers, 'Start-Up' starred Suzy, Kim Sun Ho, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Kang Han Na.

First, Suzy shared, "I am happy but sad at the same time. I've been consoled while acting as Dalmi for 8 months. And now it's regrettable that the filming has ended."

Her co-star Nam Joo Hyuk also expressed both happiness and regret: "Everyone worked really hard for 8 months...I also learned a lot as my character Dosan was going through a growing pain."

Furthermore, actor Kim Sun Ho who played Han Ji Pyung shared, "The 8 months can be long or short depending on the way you see it. It was a very passionate, enjoyable, and happy time."



Actress Kang Han Na also ended on a positive note, as she expressed her wishes to encourage all viewers to feel the same kind of hope and endeavors through the drama.





Did you also enjoy the drama 'Start-Up'?

