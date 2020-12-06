12

Posted by KayRosa 1 hour ago

Suzy, Kim Sun Ho, & more share their thoughts on 'Start-Up' as the hit drama comes to an end

The main cast of 'Start-Up' shared their thoughts on the drama as the hit program aired its final episode.

On December 6 KST, the tvN drama aired its 16th installment as the finale. As a considerable hit among K-drama lovers, 'Start-Up' starred Suzy, Kim Sun Ho, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Kang Han Na

First, Suzy shared, "I am happy but sad at the same time. I've been consoled while acting as Dalmi for 8 months. And now it's regrettable that the filming has ended."

Her co-star Nam Joo Hyuk also expressed both happiness and regret: "Everyone worked really hard for 8 months...I also learned a lot as my character Dosan was going through a growing pain."

Furthermore, actor Kim Sun Ho who played Han Ji Pyung shared, "The 8 months can be long or short depending on the way you see it. It was a very passionate, enjoyable, and happy time."


Actress Kang Han Na also ended on a positive note, as she expressed her wishes to encourage all viewers to feel the same kind of hope and endeavors through the drama.

Did you also enjoy the drama 'Start-Up'?

iluv1n2d270 pts 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

It was really good in the beginning, and it just became predictable, it would have been a great twist of the story. I honestly watched this drama for Kim Seon Ho, if this drama didn’t have him, i would have dropped it. He was good from the beginning to the end. They should have given him a better ending of some sort, a happy or hopeful ending of some sort.

Elibeth51 pts 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

It was my favorite drama this year

ATEEZ, BLACKPINK, Zico, BTS, CRAVITY, DAY6, Baekhyun, Xiumin, GOT7, IZ*ONE, (Jessica H.o.) Jessi, MAMAMOO, Hwa Sa, MONSTA X, NCT, WayV, Seventeen, Taemin, TREASURE, TWICE, TXT, Weeekly
Winners of the '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!
10 hours ago   138   48,350
