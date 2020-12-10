13

4

News
Posted by AmieAmore 29 minutes ago

Suzy and Jisoo are being called "Human Dior" for their perfect brand image

AKP STAFF

Known for their elegant beauty, Suzy and BLACKPINK's Jisoo are the ambassadors to the famous luxury brand Dior.

Suzy has been an ambassador from the brand for many seasons as Jisoo became the ambassador for Dior's cosmetic brand 'Dior Beauty.' Recently, Korean netizens have been calling these two celebrities, the living human Dior as they perfectly fit the brand image.

The official Dior Instagram is currently following their Instagram accounts as they prove themselves to be the perfect ambassadors to the brand.

Netizens have commented on an online community "Suzy is perfect for the brand," "They're both so pretty," "They both have a similar image and style, so they were probably picked," "Their names together is Su and Ji like Suzy, lol," "I love them both," "Suzy's super pretty and Jisoo's pretty as well," and "They both have the luxurious image." 

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Jisoo
  3. Suzy
destinie-1132-354 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

y wouldn't they be?

