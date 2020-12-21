DAY6 Even of Day to postpone their online concert temporarily per COVID19 guidelines

On December 21, JYP Entertainment announced the official postponement of DAY6 Even of Day's scheduled online concert, 'The Arcane Salon'.

Originally, DAY6 Even of Day intended to hold a special year-end online concert with fans on December 27. However, with COVID19 cases recording new daily highs day by day, the group's label has decided that it would be in the best interest of everyone's safety to postpone the live concert.

DAY6 Even of Day's 'The Arcane Salon' will be temporarily postponed until JYP Entertainment notifies fans with a newly scheduled date. The label will be monitoring the development of COVID19 until it is safer to carry out large-scale recordings.

Meanwhile, numerous entertainment events and shows have recently announced postponements until January of 2021, as daily COVID19 cases within South Korea have peaked at over 1,000.

