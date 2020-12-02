10

2PM's Jun.K unveils sketch note teasers for '20 Mins'

2PM's Jun.K has unveiled sketch note teasers for '20 Mins'.

The 'sketch note' teasers reveal scenes for the concept for Jun.K's third mini album '20 Mins', which drops on December 9 KST. '20 Mins' marks the 2PM member's first mini album since his discharge from the military and his first release since "This is Not a Song, 1929" this past June.

Stay tuned for updates on Jun.K's comeback!

