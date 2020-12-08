Movie 'Seobok,' starring Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum, postpones premiere date to 2021 due to COVID19

The movie 'Seobok' starring Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum, was originally set to premiere this month but failed to do so due to the spread of COVID19.

On December 7th, an official of the production team of 'Seobok' stated, "We have decided to postpone the premiere of the movie that was scheduled to be released this month because of the spread of COVID19."

They stated, "We have decided to postpone the release of the film after much consideration to prevent further spread and damage due to the COVID19 amid growing concerns in society. We ask for everyone's kind understanding."

'Seobok' is about the story surrounding the first cloned human named Seobok. The movie gained much attention as actors Gong Yoo and Park Bo Gum collaborated for the first time in this film.



CJ Entertainment had already postponed the movie's premiere once before from December 2nd to December 23rd as the social distancing level in the Seoul Metropolitan area was upgraded to phase 1.5 on the 17th of last month.



With the social distancing phase increasing to 2.5 at the year-end, CJ Entertainment decided to postpone the release of the movie once more and the date of the premiere will be pushed to 2021. Currently, the social distancing protocol allows less than 50 people in theaters and suspends operations after 9 PM.





