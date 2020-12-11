5

Posted by AmieAmore 10 minutes ago

Lee Hi captures attention with a completely different vibe in her newest photos

Singer Lee Hi updated fans and showed off a completely different vibe through her social media.

On December 12th, Lee Hi uploaded various photos of herself on her Instagram. In the photos, Lee Hi shows off a charismatic look as she gazed fiercely at the camera.


With a high ponytail and sharp jawline, Lee Hi looked much beautiful and alluring than ever. She showed off a different charm than her usual simple and innocent look with dark makeup.

Lee Hi joined AOMG this past July and has been steadily participating in various music projects such as the OST for tvN's 'Youth Record', and featuring in artist Crush's "Tip Toe." She has confirmed that she will be making a comeback on the 16th with a special holiday track.

Queen Lee hi looks fabulous

0

it was for her SMTM9 surprising performance, she joined Swings and Simon Dominic on stage

