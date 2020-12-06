EXO's Xiumin greets fans for 1st time after military discharge

Xiumin has reached out to fans for the first time since he officially finished his military service!



The EXO member took to fan community Lysn to share new photos of himself as well as a hand-written letter.



"Everyone, I've been discharged. Have you all been healthy? Thank you so much for waiting for me," he wrote. "We really went through a lot. Worries over! Happiness starts. Let's meet soon!"



Meanwhile, Xiumin was officially discharged on December 6 KST after taking his final vacation. He was discharged without returning to the military base as a COVID-19 precaution. He is the first EXO member to finish his service.

Check out Xiumin's photos below!