Kikwang talked about his weight loss.

He was a special MC on 'Point of Omniscient Interfere' on December 5th. On the show, he said, "My weight was in the 60s, but in the army, I ate a lot because of stress and gained up to 70kg. I was in the shower and realized I couldn't come back with this body, so I went on a diet. I lost 10 kg in one month."



To show his diet success, he even revealed his abs. Did you watch the episode last night?