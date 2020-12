ENHYPEN has topped Japan's Oricon chart.

The group debuted on November 30th with 'BORDER: DAY ONE', and the album ranked #1 on Oricon's Daily Album Chart on December 4th. It's no surprise, as the debut album had already been ordered over 150,000 times in two days after pre-release, and hit 300,000 copies sold in just 3 weeks.

Congratulations to ENHYPEN!