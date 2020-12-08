120

14

News
Posted by germainej 20 hours ago

Girls' Generation's YoonA joins '2020 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' MC lineup alongside Kim Seon Ho & Jang Sung Kyu

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's YoonA has joined the '2020 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' host lineup!

After actor Kim Seon Ho was previously confirmed as a host, YoonA and Jang Sung Kyu will be joining him for the music festival. This year marks the Girls' Generation member's sixth consecutive year hosting the '2020 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' since 2015, and Jang Sung Kyu's second year in a row.

The '2020 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' is set to air on December 31 KST. Details like the performer lineup have yet to be revealed.

Stay tuned for updates on MBC's upcoming music festival.

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. YoonA
  3. Jang Sung Kyu
  4. Kim Seon Ho
  5. 2020 MBC GAYO DAEJEJEON
50 6,358 Share 90% Upvoted

33

asiamusicworld598 pts 19 hours ago 1
19 hours ago

YOONATHE QUEEN

Booked ! <3

Share

1 more reply

26

levonegab432 pts 12 hours ago 2
12 hours ago

remember: QUEEN #YOONA IS A GENIUS MULTITALENTED KPOP ARTIST & GREAT LEGEND!, She is still the only Kpop artist and idol that has emceed for all 3 year-end ceremonies for 3 Biggest Station (KBS, MBC, and SBS). check!
2009 KBS Ent Awards

2011 KBS Ent Awards
2011 SBS Gayo
2012 KBS Gayo
2013 KBS Drama Awards
2014 KBS Gayo
2015 MBC Gayo
2016 MBC Gayo
2017 MBC Gayo
2018 MBC Gayo
2019 MBC Gayo
soon → 2020 MBC Gayo

she is making historyyyyyyyyyyyyyy, I feel so proud of her.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

(G)I-DLE
(G)I-DLE to make a comeback next month
5 hours ago   8   4,239

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND