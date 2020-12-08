Girls' Generation's YoonA joins '2020 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' MC lineup alongside Kim Seon Ho & Jang Sung Kyu

Girls' Generation's YoonA has joined the '2020 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' host lineup!



After actor Kim Seon Ho was previously confirmed as a host, YoonA and Jang Sung Kyu will be joining him for the music festival. This year marks the Girls' Generation member's sixth consecutive year hosting the '2020 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' since 2015, and Jang Sung Kyu's second year in a row.



The '2020 MBC Gayo Daejejeon' is set to air on December 31 KST. Details like the performer lineup have yet to be revealed.



Stay tuned for updates on MBC's upcoming music festival.