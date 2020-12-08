IZ*ONE & Cosmic Girls test negative for COVID-19 + Bona's drama 'Homemade Love Story' to continue filming

IZ*ONE and Cosmic Girls have tested negative for COVID-19.



The 'Produce 48' project girl group previously canceled their 'Naver Now' live stream to undergo COVID-19 testing, and on December 8, Off the Record Entertainment and Swing Entertainment announced the IZ*ONE members and their staff tested negative for the virus. IZ*ONE will now be promoting their fourth mini album 'One-Reeler / Act IV' and their title track "Panorama" as planned.



Cosmic Girls' label Starship Entertainment stated, "We're informing you the staff, including Bona, have received negative results," revealing that all the members are now confirmed negative. It was previously reported Cosmic Girl member Yeonjung had close contact with Kim Chung Ha, who tested positive for the virus.



KBS drama 'Homemade Love Story' starring Bona halted filming, but with the Cosmic Girls' negative status the series will continue filming.



Stay tuned for updates on IZ*ONE and Cosmic Girls.

