Netizens call for EXO's Chanyeol to withdraw from new season of 'Laws of the Jungle'

Netizens are calling for EXO's Chanyeol to withdraw from the new season of 'Laws of the Jungle'.



Chanyeol, Oh My Girl's Arin, Gary, actress Go Jun Hee, and more were confirmed for the upcoming season of the SBS reality series, but netizens are calling for the EXO member to withdraw following his cheating controversy. The online message board for SBS' 'Laws of the Jungle' is being flooded with requests, such as "I don't want to see celebrities who have controversial private lives," "Please edit Chanyeol out of the broadcast," "Please make him withdraw," and more.



The producers of 'Laws of the Jungle' and Chanyeol's label SM Entertainment have yet to respond. 'Laws of the Jungle' in Ulleung-do premieres this weekend on December 12 at 8:55 PM KST.



What are your thoughts on the requests for Chanyeol to leave the 'Laws of the Jungle' cast?

