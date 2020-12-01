Jamie confesses that she feels lonely and depressed because of COVID19

Singer Jamie shared with her listeners that she is also mentally affected by the COVID19 pandemic and feels depressed at times.

Singers Jamie and NIve took the stage on the digital original content 'Open Microphone' of JTBC's 'Begin Again' released on the show's YouTube channel on November 30th.





On this day, Jamie took the time to sing "EX" by Kiana Ledé and spoke with the audience before she sang.



Jamie shared, "Lately, I've been overcome by loneliness and depression, maybe because I keep staying home because of the COVID19."





Jamie continued to share, "Then I think about love. It makes me happy when I think about love, but it also makes me feel very lonely. That's why the song 'EX' really captured my heart."



She explained, "The word 'EX' is used for 'Ex' boyfriend, 'Ex' lover, 'Ex' girlfriend. So I feel 'Ex' is a very longing and lonely word."





On this day, Jamie captured the hearts of many listeners with her unique voice and sense of singing. She received praise and support from netizens and fans as they commented, "You sing well," "Let's overcome this period together," and "I'm comforted thanks to you."



