Woo!ah! reveal 'Qurious' comeback schedule

Woo!ah! have dropped their comeback schedule for 'Qurious'.



According to the teaser image below, fans can expect a concept poster on November 6 KST, more teaser images after, and their title track music video on the 24th. 'Qurious' marks Woo!ah!'s first comeback since their debut with "Woo!ah!" this past May and follow-up promotions with "Payday".



Stay tuned for updates on Woo!ah!'s second single album 'Qurious'!



