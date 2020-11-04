8

7

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Woo!ah! reveal 'Qurious' comeback schedule

AKP STAFF

Woo!ah! have dropped their comeback schedule for 'Qurious'.

According to the teaser image below, fans can expect a concept poster on November 6 KST, more teaser images after, and their title track music video on the 24th. 'Qurious' marks Woo!ah!'s first comeback since their debut with "Woo!ah!" this past May and follow-up promotions with "Payday".

Stay tuned for updates on Woo!ah!'s second single album 'Qurious'!

  1. Woo!ah!
  2. QURIOUS
0 615 Share 53% Upvoted
Woo!ah!
Woo!ah! reveal 'Qurious' comeback schedule
49 minutes ago   0   605
Natty
Natty teases 'Teddy Bear' comeback
53 minutes ago   3   724
EXO, Chanyeol
Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol
4 days ago   315   127,963

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND