Rookie boy group T1419 drop performance video teaser before debut

Rookie boy group T1419 have dropped a performance video teaser!



The upcoming MLD Entertainment boy group, including members Gunwoo, Kio, On, Leo, Noa, Zero, Sian, Kevin, and Kairi, will be making their debut in South Korea, Japan, and the United States in December. Before then, they'll be dropping their pre-debut performance video for "Dracula".



Check out T1419's performance video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



