TWICE win #1 + Performances from November 5th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



This week, MAMAMOO came back with "AYA", MONSTA X made a comeback with "Love Killa", AB6IX returned with "Salute", SECRET NUMBER made their comeback with "Got That Boom", Park Ji Hoon returned with "Gotcha", Jang Woo Hyuk came back with "She", Hong Jin Young made a comeback with "Never Ever", Berry Good returned with "Accio", DKB came back with "Work Hard", and D-Crunch returned with "Across the Universe".



As for the winners, TXT and TWICE were the nominees, but it was TWICE who took the win with "I Can't Stop Me". Congratulations to TWICE!



Other performers included bcalm, TWICE, TXT, CIX, DRIPPIN, P1Harmony, LOONA, Pentagon, VERIVERY, and Weeekly.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







COMEBACK: MAMAMOO







COMEBACK: MONSTA X







COMEBACK: AB6IX







COMEBACK: SECRET NUMBER







COMEBACK: Park Ji Hoon







COMEBACK: Jang Woo Hyuk







COMEBACK: Hong Jin Young







COMEBACK: Berry Good





COMEBACK: DKB







COMEBACK: D-Crunch







bcalm







TWICE







TXT







CIX







DRIPPIN







P1Harmony







LOONA







Pentagon







VERIVERY







Weeekly







