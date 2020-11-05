28

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

TWICE win #1 + Performances from November 5th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


This week, MAMAMOO came back with "AYA", MONSTA X made a comeback with "Love Killa", AB6IX returned with "Salute", SECRET NUMBER made their comeback with "Got That Boom", Park Ji Hoon returned with "Gotcha", Jang Woo Hyuk came back with "She", Hong Jin Young made a comeback with "Never Ever", Berry Good returned with "Accio", DKB came back with "Work Hard", and D-Crunch returned with "Across the Universe".

As for the winners, TXT and TWICE were the nominees, but it was TWICE who took the win with "I Can't Stop Me". Congratulations to TWICE!

Other performers included bcalm, TWICETXTCIXDRIPPINP1HarmonyLOONAPentagonVERIVERY, and Weeekly.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


COMEBACK: MAMAMOO


COMEBACK: MONSTA X


COMEBACK: AB6IX


COMEBACK: SECRET NUMBER


COMEBACK: Park Ji Hoon


COMEBACK: Jang Woo Hyuk


COMEBACK: Hong Jin Young


COMEBACK: Berry Good

COMEBACK: DKB


COMEBACK: D-Crunch


bcalm


TWICE


TXT


CIX


DRIPPIN


P1Harmony


LOONA


Pentagon


VERIVERY


Weeekly


army-aaa162 pts 15 minutes ago 0
Everything About This Comeback Is Perfect

Mollyewa232 pts 28 minutes ago 0
Momo, Mina, and Tzuyu really stand out for me. The girls are doing very good they definitely deserve it and Momo really has knifecut movements very fascinating to see. Congratssss :)

