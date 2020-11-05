Jung Hyung Don to take hiatus due to anxiety disorder

Jung Hyung Don is taking a hiatus from the entertainment industry due to his anxiety disorder.



On November 5, FNC Entertainment stated, "We want to inform you that Jung Hyung Don will be taking a hiatus due to health issues. Jung Hyung Don felt that his long-standing anxiety disorder has become serious once again recently. Though he felt a strong will to continue filming for shows, his agency decided he should take a rest after discussing with him because our artist's health is more important than anything else."



The label concluded, "Jung Hyung Don will focus on recovering his health during the break, and his agency will also provide all the support to help him concentrate on treatment. We ask for your support and encouragement, so that Jung Hyung Don can return to his healthy self and give you a bright smile once again."



In related news, Jung Hyung Don previously halted all TV appearances due to his anxiety disorder in 2015.

