Tiffany Young and Jessi show off close friendship in modern hanboks during Jeonju culture trip

Tiffany Young and Jessi have the most adorable friendship!



On November 9 KST, Tiffany Young took to her personal Instagram account to share images of her and Jessi wearing modern-style hanboks. In the photos, the two pose by a traditional Korean house in Jeonju's popular hanok village as part of the city's K-Culture Festival.



"Thankful for this experience to learn more about our Korean culture and heritage alongside @jessicah_o on this unforgettable 🎥," she captioned the images. "Jeonju was an absolute dream ✨ We hope you enjoy our episode of '가드림' [a special online series released through the K-Culture Festival's official YouTube channel] and fall in love with all the other stunning cities and richness of Korean culture."



Tiffany Young's Instagram followers responded excitedly to the images, writing: "I've never seen such a well-matched friendship before," "Two two of you are so awesome," and "Those hanbok suit you perfectly."



Check out Tiffany's Instagram post below!