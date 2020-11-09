7

1

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

Tiffany Young and Jessi show off close friendship in modern hanboks during Jeonju culture trip

AKP STAFF

Tiffany Young and Jessi have the most adorable friendship!

On November 9 KST, Tiffany Young took to her personal Instagram account to share images of her and Jessi wearing modern-style hanboks. In the photos, the two pose by a traditional Korean house in Jeonju's popular hanok village as part of the city's K-Culture Festival.

"Thankful for this experience to learn more about our Korean culture and heritage alongside @jessicah_o on this unforgettable 🎥," she captioned the images. "Jeonju was an absolute dream ✨ We hope you enjoy our episode of '가드림' [a special online series released through the K-Culture Festival's official YouTube channel] and fall in love with all the other stunning cities and richness of Korean culture."

Tiffany Young's Instagram followers responded excitedly to the images, writing: "I've never seen such a well-matched friendship before," "Two two of you are so awesome," and "Those hanbok suit you perfectly."

Check out Tiffany's Instagram post below!

  1. Tiffany Young
  2. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
0 1,153 Share 88% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND