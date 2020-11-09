TREASURE's 'MMM' charts on streaming services in 93 different countries

TREASURE's latest single "MMM" is currently charting in 93 different countries!



According to global consulting agency REELS Corporation, "MMM," the title track on TREASURE's 3rd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Three,' is appearing on Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, and Shazam charts in 93 different countries.



"The group is currently establishing recognition in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam," a source from the agency commented, adding that "MMM" has been in the #1 position of not just K-Pop charts but general pop charts in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand for the past four consecutive days.





The agency speculates that the success is due in part to the closely scheduled comeback releases, which is strategic in terms of awareness and branding for a rookie group.



Meanwhile, TREASURE released 'The First Step: Chapter Three' on November 6.