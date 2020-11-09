14

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Black Swan's Hyeme is accused of scamming over 50M won from unidentified man; sets Instagram account to private

Black Swan's Hyeme is facing fraud accusations.

On November 9 KST, Dispatch revealed that the idol was being sued for fraud after allegedly scamming an unidentified male office worker 'A' out of 50 million KRW (approximately $45,000 USD). 

According to the report, 'A' and Hyeme became acquainted after first talking through Instagram direct messages in December 2018, which eventually moved offline as the two occasionally met up. From April 2019, 'A' began lending Hyeme money with the understanding he would be paid back, taking care of the monthly rent for her officetel apartment, living expenses, and credit card bills to a rough total of 50 million KRW. However, she then changed her number and cut off all communication.

In response to the story, Black Swan's agency DR Entertainment stated that they would be releasing a statement as soon as they are able to confirm the story with their artist. Meanwhile, Hyeme has also set her personal Instagram account to private.

Good bye Rania indeed, looks like Black Swan isn't long for this world either but who are we kidding this is DR Music we are talking about, they have been voodooing this group back from the dead for so long even zombies are embarrassed.

2

The group just debuted a few weeks ago and here we go. A member is already involved in a scamming scandal. I feel bad for the rest tho

