Black Swan's Hyeme is accused of scamming over 50M won from unidentified man; sets Instagram account to private

Black Swan's Hyeme is facing fraud accusations.



On November 9 KST, Dispatch revealed that the idol was being sued for fraud after allegedly scamming an unidentified male office worker 'A' out of 50 million KRW (approximately $45,000 USD).



According to the report, 'A' and Hyeme became acquainted after first talking through Instagram direct messages in December 2018, which eventually moved offline as the two occasionally met up. From April 2019, 'A' began lending Hyeme money with the understanding he would be paid back, taking care of the monthly rent for her officetel apartment, living expenses, and credit card bills to a rough total of 50 million KRW. However, she then changed her number and cut off all communication.



In response to the story, Black Swan's agency DR Entertainment stated that they would be releasing a statement as soon as they are able to confirm the story with their artist. Meanwhile, Hyeme has also set her personal Instagram account to private.

