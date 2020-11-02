24

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Super Junior postpones portion of 'The Melody' schedule to pay respects to late comedian Park Ji Sun

Super Junior has announced that they will be adjusting the content schedule for their upcoming single.

On November 2 KST, the following notice was shared through their official social media:


"Hello, this is Label SJ.

Starting from tomorrow, the content related to Super Junior's 15-year debut anniversary pre-release song "The Melody," which was scheduled to be released sequentially, will be postponed. We ask for fans' deep understanding."

The decision was made out of respect for the sudden loss of late comedian Park Ji Sun and her mother, whose bodies were discovered at their Seoul residence earlier that day.

deenene1 19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

When this happens it is a reminder to myself that life is fleeting.

it reminds me to be kind to others because i have no idea what they are going through.

it reminds me every hate comment is a nail on someone's coffin.

Please let us be kind to celebrities so they at least have one less thing to worry about

Park ji Sun, your memory will forever live on to those who knew you. Rest on

Super Junior are close to her so its expected. i hope they take their time

quark1239512,646 pts 20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

I know this isn't the actual comeback but this is the third time in a row they've had to postpone or change something due to tragedy. Seventeen postponed this week's Going Seventeen as well.

