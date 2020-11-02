Super Junior postpones portion of 'The Melody' schedule to pay respects to late comedian Park Ji Sun

Super Junior has announced that they will be adjusting the content schedule for their upcoming single.

On November 2 KST, the following notice was shared through their official social media:





"Hello, this is Label SJ.

Starting from tomorrow, the content related to Super Junior's 15-year debut anniversary pre-release song "The Melody," which was scheduled to be released sequentially, will be postponed. We ask for fans' deep understanding."



The decision was made out of respect for the sudden loss of late comedian Park Ji Sun and her mother, whose bodies were discovered at their Seoul residence earlier that day.

