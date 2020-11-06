Park Myung Soo reveals that he can't sleep without sleeping pills due to extreme stress

TV personality and comedian Park Myung Soo spoke about his worries on broadcast and confessed he has been taking sleeping pills to sleep.

On November 6th, Park Myung Soo was seen visiting a Buddhist temple to consult with a monk in the new episode of Channel A's 'Dog Bone.'

In the new episode, Park Myung Soo seems more serious than his usual self as he bowed with the monk before starting the conversation with him.

Park Myung Soo stated, "I'm already 50, but I don't know what happiness is. I have a lot of stress too. I'm briefly happy when I obtain something, but then the emptiness grows bigger after."





The comedian confessed, "I don't know what other men in their 50s deem happiness is. Are they just happy watching their kids grow?"





On this day, Park Myung Soo also confessed that he has been using sleeping pills to fall asleep. He stated, "To be honest, I've been using sleeping pills, but I couldn't talk to anyone about this. If I tell my wife, she just nags be telling me to just sleep. When I try to hug my child, they run away because they grew up. I feel lonely."





Park Myung Soo confessed his worries that he never told anyone else. The monk pointed out that the source of Park Myung Soo's stress was from the "weight of life."

Many netizens were saddened to hear about Park Myung Soo's use of sleeping pills after the news of Jung Hyung Don's anxiety disorder that caused him to stop his activities.

Meanwhile, Channel A's 'Dog Bone' is a program showing the life of the four celebrities - Park Myung Soo, Kim Gu Ra, Lee Sung Jae, and Ji Sang Yul - who are born in the year of the dog, finding the meaning of happiness in their life.