New NCT member Sungchan is receiving a lot of attention for his good looks

Two new members were added to NCT this year. With 23 members in total, the multi-member group has gained much attention for their sheer size, members' good looks, and exceptional performances.

From the two new members, Sungchan is quickly gaining a huge fan base as he is getting much attention for his good looks. Sungchan joined the group as a rapper and boasted of a tall slim figure standing at 180cm (5'11").

One netizen made a post in an online community with various photos and gifs of the new NCT member. This netizen stated she thinks Sungchan is very good looking.

Other netizens have yet to argue against her claims and are also agreeing that Sungchan is capturing the hearts of many female k-pop fans with his mesmerizing handsomeness.

Netizens' Commented:

"He's really good looking. I didn't think he was Korean."

"He doesn't look Korean, I was surprised he was."

"Where did SM find such a good looking guy."

"He's really good looking."

"He's good looking and he's tall. Omg."

"He looks much better in music videos. He looks crazy good."

"He has the face that Lee Soo Man likes. lol"

"He's the real deal. He's too good looking."

"He's good at rapping too. He's too awesome."

