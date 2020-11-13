Netizens can't get over how cute aespa members' voices are

The girls of aespa are all gearing up to make their grand entrance to the music industry as they will be debuting on November 17.

SM Entertainment has been releasing various teaser materials to prepare girls and fans. Recently, the aespa members left a special message ahead of their debut.

목소리 너무 맑고 예뻐ㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/JuQLLji3PS — 말랑 (@dearwinter1240) November 12, 2020

After hearing the messages from the members, netizens and fans couldn't get over how cute the voices are for members Winter and Karina. Many netizens have praised the members for having soft voices that match their visuals.

Netizens' Commented:

"Awww, their voices are so cute."

"Winter sounds like a child."



"They sound like babies, so cute."



"Their voices are so beautiful."



"Their voices are exactly what I imagined it would be like."



"Aw, it heals me. I love their voices."



"Oh my. This is so nice."



"Winter sounds a bit like Joy."



"I think SM Entertainment likes these kinds of voices. I feel I heard these voices somewhere."



"They're so young."



"Their voices are so clear and nice."



"The singing voices are going to be great."

