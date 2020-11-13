16

Oh My Girl's YooA shows off her pitching skills

Oh My Girl's YooA showed up at the baseball game to make the ceremonial opening pitch in Game 4 of the playoffs.


On November 13 KST, YooA threw the first pitch of the fourth playoff game between Doosan Bears and KT at the Gocheok Dome.

YooA showed off her slim figure wearing skinny jeans and the Doosan Bears jersey. She also radiated her unique cute and innocent vibe with her long straight hair. Ahead of her first pitch, she cheered on the baseball team with her bright voice.

YooA made her solo debut this year in September with her mini-album 'Bon Voyage'.

This is not YooA's first time throwing the first pitch. YooA has been known as a big fan of the Doosan Bears and had previously visited the Jamsil Baseball Stadium in 2015 and 2016 to throw the first pitch.

Meanwhile, Oh My Girl is preparing to hold an online concert 'The Lost Memory' on November 22nd.

Not bad at all. A little wide but the Catcher got it without having to stand up. In the world of idol throws it's a success. I mean compared to...

