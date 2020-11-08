YG Entertainment's new headquarters building draws attention for its luxurious interior

YG Entertainment's new headquarter building is drawing media attention for its luxurious interior.

Just last month, BLACKPINK's Jennie was seen inside YG Entertainment's brand new building through her Instagram advertisement. The company had recently moved into the new building that shows off a chic modern interior with glass panels, high ceilings, and wavy escalators. The picture below has been taken exclusively by 'OSEN', during the filming of TREASURE's latest MV where the building was officially introduced.

According to media outlets, the building is well-known for its grand size that amounts up to 6000 pyung (~213,499 ft2) and various science fiction inspired designs. The preparations to complete this building has taken 8 years in total.

Regarding the new structure, YG Entertainment announced, "The new headquarters has all things high-tech for rookie artists and to play a role in elevating the status of K-Pop in a global market."

What do you think of YG's new building? Check out the screenshots from TREASURE's MV below!