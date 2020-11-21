LOONA's 'Star' played on USA's 'KIIS FM' radio

LOONA fans in Los Angeles might have heard their girls' voices over the radio!

The English version of the girls' newest song "Star" was played over 102.7 KIIS FM at 9PM PST on the 20th. The radio station even announced the play time over their Twitter in a pinned Tweet.



"Star" is the B-track from LOONA's 'Midnight (12:00)' album. The Korean track "Voice" and the English track "Star" have the same melodies, but different meanings. '12:00,' which features the title track "Why Not," was released on October 19.



Did you catch the song on air?