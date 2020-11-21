Park Ji Hoon is the latest artist to join 'UNIVERSE'

Park Ji Hoon is the latest artist on the mobile fanclub platform 'UNIVERSE'.

Park Ji Hoon will be greeting their fans via UNIVERSE alongside other artists like IZ*ONE, MONSTA X, The Boyz, (G)I-DLE, Kang Daniel, ATEEZ, AB6IX, CIX, Cosmic Girls, and ASTRO. The app is for communicating and interacting with their global fans, bringing the distance closer than ever.

Officially set to launch in early 2021, UNIVERSE will be available in a total of 134 countries in 3 languages. Stay tuned!