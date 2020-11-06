25

BTS revealed to have recorded a special message for their composer Pdogg, appearing as a 'legend' on next week's 'Immortal Song'

BTS's resident composer Pdogg is appearing as a "legend" on next week's broadcast of KBS2's 'Immortal Song'!

In light of the special occasion, it's been revealed that the BTS members recently took part in recording a personal message dedicated to Pdogg. The footage will be aired on the upcoming November 14 broadcast of 'Immortal Song', featuring guests Song So Hee, BAE173, Sonnet Son, Sunwoo JungA, and more. 

Which of Pdogg's hit songs do you want to see performed on 'Immortal Song'?

