Krystal opens up about shooting kiss scene for upcoming movie 'More Than Family'

Krystal opened up about shooting a kiss scene for the upcoming movie 'More Than Family'.



In an interview for the film on November 5, the f(x) member expressed, "In the beginning, it took a lot of takes for the kiss scene. I wondered why the director kept making me shoot it. I was filming it for so long that it felt like it wasn't a good cut. When I watched the movie, the scene was short. After the premiere screening, I asked the director why they cut it."



Krystal continued, "It was hot because we filmed during summer, and I wasn't very close to my counterpart Ho Hoon yet. I think I really practiced kissing properly this time around. I did my best."



On playing her first lead role, she said, "It was a lot of pressure. We were reading through the script, and I had to make sure to take control of my mind... One day, I even cried in frustration. I think there's at least one major crisis before filming. I let it out after holding back for a while, and after that, I think I filmed with the thought that I'll just do it."



In 'More Than Family', Krystal plays the role of a pregnant woman searching for her biological father who she hasn't seen in 15 years. It's set to premiere on November 12 KST.